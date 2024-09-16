Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 56,672 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,672 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $124.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

