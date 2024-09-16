Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.59 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00040465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,242,041 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

