Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after acquiring an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $125,536,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $107,367,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

