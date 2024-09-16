Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 175.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 535,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

