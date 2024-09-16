Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $379.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

