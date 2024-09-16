Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

