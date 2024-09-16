Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

