Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 39,578 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 599,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 98,798 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

