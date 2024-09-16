Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 3,053 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.18 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

