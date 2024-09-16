Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 903 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 0.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $42.07 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.