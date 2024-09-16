Wedbush Increases Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $115.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Nuvalent stock traded up $19.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,622. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,834 shares of company stock worth $6,818,117. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

