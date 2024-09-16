Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,554. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.