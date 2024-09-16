Westwood Global Investments LLC Acquires 100,379 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 9.2% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Shell worth $183,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

SHEL opened at $67.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

