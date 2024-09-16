Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
Willow Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
