Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.30 Per Share

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wilmington Stock Down 6.8 %

WIL stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 372.77. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £320.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,865.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

