Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.30 Per Share

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wilmington Stock Down 6.8 %
WIL stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 372.77. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £320.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,865.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.
Wilmington Company Profile
