WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 107 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in National HealthCare by 51.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In other news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NHC opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

