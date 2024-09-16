WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $94,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

