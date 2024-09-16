WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,678,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $13,615,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $32.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 0.58. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

