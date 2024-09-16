WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.13 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $269.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average of $260.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.