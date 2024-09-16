WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 107,486 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,486 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,009,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGNA

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,563. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.