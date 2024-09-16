WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 676 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,122.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,860.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,673.87. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,143.96. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,182.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.