WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.09 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $230.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.87. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $148.30 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

