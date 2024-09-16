WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,714,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

