WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,913 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

