Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Raised by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

WTFC stock opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

