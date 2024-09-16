Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Tops $0.0007

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $0.02 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

