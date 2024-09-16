Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Joseph Geagea Buys 1,000 Shares

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.68 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,680.00 ($9,786.67).
Worley Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Worley Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.
About Worley
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.