Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Joseph Geagea Buys 1,000 Shares

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.68 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,680.00 ($9,786.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

