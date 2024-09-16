Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Hits $23.43 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $147.35 million and $38.31 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for approximately $23.43 or 0.00040529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,289,708 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,435,184.50956013. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 23.58662894 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1114 active market(s) with $25,985,754.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

