Wrapped Cardano (WADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,032.52

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $4.08 million and $3,032.52 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,341,051 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,341,763.50040834. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.33490148 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,206.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

