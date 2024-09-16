Wrapped eETH One Day Volume Reaches $9.36 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $2,393.51 or 0.04102874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,581,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,579,754.78407867. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,535.9433926 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $15,602,690.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

