Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,368 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.45% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $26,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after acquiring an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,293,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

