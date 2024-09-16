XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $18.14 million and $64,132.47 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,072,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

