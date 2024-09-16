yearn.finance (YFI) Market Cap Reaches $160.31 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $160.31 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $4,778.42 or 0.08200749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,549 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

