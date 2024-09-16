ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZKGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 713,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $1,319,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

ZK stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.