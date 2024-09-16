ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Short Interest Update

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 713,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $1,319,000.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance
ZK stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
