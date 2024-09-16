Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in August

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,372,300 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 3,293,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,861.5 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Trading Down 13.1 %
Shares of Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Zhejiang Expressway has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.78.
Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhejiang Expressway
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.