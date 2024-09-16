Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in August

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,372,300 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 3,293,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,861.5 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Zhejiang Expressway has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

