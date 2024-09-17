0x (ZRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.53 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $235.21 million and $10.53 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,396,563 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

