1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,585.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 353,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,536 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 81,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,340. The firm has a market cap of $510.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

