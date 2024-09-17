101,243 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,224,000. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for about 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.16% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.