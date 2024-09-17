12,000 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,652,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $12,814,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

