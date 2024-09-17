149,828 Shares in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 3.8% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QJUN. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $172,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS QJUN opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

