2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get 2U alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on 2U

2U Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $757,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.