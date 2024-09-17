378 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 378 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $907.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $862.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

