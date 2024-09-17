39,008 Shares in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Bought by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. RCI Hospitality comprises approximately 1.2% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of RCI Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RICK opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RICK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

