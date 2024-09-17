66,283 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HPF opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.