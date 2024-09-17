84,000 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

View Our Latest Report on CMG

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.