9,770 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group
In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group
Expedia Group Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.79 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.84.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Expedia Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.