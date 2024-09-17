9,770 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.79 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.