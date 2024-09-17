A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

