Abbot Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.28 and a 200 day moving average of $268.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

