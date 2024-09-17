Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

