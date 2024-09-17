Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $267.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.30, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares in the company, valued at $74,286,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,133,109. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

